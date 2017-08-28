Sudan: Khartoum Bank Granted Final License to Open Branch in UAE

Khartoum — The state of the United Arab Emirate has granted the Bank of Khartoum the final l license to open a branch in the UAE, after the bank has fulfilled all the organizational, monitoring and trade requirements in accordance with the license given in the year 2016.

The Khartoum Bank is one of the oldest banks in Sudan with more than 100 years of experience since it was founded in 1913. The Bank was privatized in 2005 with the entry of Dubai Islamic Bank as a strategic partner. The Bank has carried out many activities at various levels of business (services, products, individuals, companies and institutions), and is a pioneering bank in providing services and products in addition to the adoption of the strategy of expanding abroad with the opening of its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the year 2015.

The opening of a branch in the United Arab Emirates is the second strategic step in the process of strengthening foreign trade relations in general, and between the two countries in particular as the UAE is an important trading center.

It is worth noting that the Bank of Khartoum recently has obtained a long-term credit rating (AA-) and a short-term rating (A-1) with a stable outlook from the International Islamic Rating Agency in the 17 of July 2017.