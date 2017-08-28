28 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Trampled to Death By Stray Elephants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwanja Ibadi

Two people including a Standard Five pupil at Likwera Primary School, Fadhili Mohamedi (13) and Mr Hamisi Mpunga (67) have been killed by elephants while three others escaped death when they were looking for lost goats.

According to the Mkoka Ward councilor, Mr Hamisi Kalembo, the incident occurred around 16:30pm in Likwera Village's thicket into which the goats disappeared while grazing. He said when they were looking for the goats that were deep into the thicket, all of a sudden; they found themselves being surrounded by a herd of elephants that had been straying in around the village for the past two weeks.

Thereafter, he said, each of them tried to save their lives by running in different directions, but unluckily one boy was trampled to death. He said when the jumbos returning to the forest, they met Mr Hamisi Mpunga whom they also killed despite his attempt to save his life. Nachingwea District Commissioner Ms Rukia Muwango, confirmed the incident, saying they had dispatched game wardens to to drive the elephants away.

Tanzania

Scientific Breakthrough in Fight Against Cassava Diseases

Scientists have identified the first ever genetic markers associated with resistance to two deadly cassava viral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.