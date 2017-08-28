Sudanese Libyan Official Talks Kick Off in Khartoum

Khartoum — The official talks between the Sudan and Libya kicked off in Khartoum on Sunday, with president of the Republic Omar Bashir heading the Sudanese side and the Libyan head of the presidency council, Fayez Al Sirajj heading the Libyan side.

The talks are due to focus on means to boost bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting them further in a number of areas, and to discuss questions related to development in the region.

The Libya leader arrived to Khartoum on Sunday.