27 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Libyan Official Talks Kick Off in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The official talks between the Sudan and Libya kicked off in Khartoum on Sunday, with president of the Republic Omar Bashir heading the Sudanese side and the Libyan head of the presidency council, Fayez Al Sirajj heading the Libyan side.

The talks are due to focus on means to boost bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting them further in a number of areas, and to discuss questions related to development in the region.

The Libya leader arrived to Khartoum on Sunday.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.