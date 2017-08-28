Nigeria: NSCDC Has Cut Vandalism Rate to 30 Percent - Gana

Abuja — The Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, has disclosed that the corps under his watch has cut the rate of vandalism of critical infrastructure of government, especially pipelines across the country, to 30 per cent.

Gana also revealed that the corps has over 2000 chattered peace negotiators certified by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHP in Abuja, the CG revealed that the Corps certified peace negotiators have secretly resolved major crisis, citing Nasarawa, Cross River, Imo, among other states as a case study.

Gana added that the Corps had been able to make series of arrests of criminal elements, many of whom are currently now facing prosecution while many others have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms

Noting that his men have clamped down on operators of illegal refineries and destroyed over 450 the illegal refineries in their bid to abate economic sabotage by bunkerers and operators, the CG said they made over 162 arrests from 2016 to date.

Gana who attributed the decline in the spate of vandalism of critical infrastructure to the Corps sustained engagements with vandals explained that 50 out of the 162 arrested vandals have been convicted.

He said, "While this feat was attained, some vandals abandoned their illegal tools like vehicles, drums, jerry cans and other items that have been forfeited to the government.

"You may be wondering why we have made only 160 arrests and have convicted very few, well, this is because most of the bunkerers dump their tools and run away on sighting our men".

In the area of telecommunication he said, "We have made sure that telecommunication masts in Nigeria are secured. We have arrested people that were attempting to steal cables belonging to the telecommunication service providers and they have also been convicted.

Speaking on what necessitated the formation of Agro Rangers Command of the Corps, he said it is aimed at providing physical security for the proposed 300 cattle ranches across the country with a view to taking care of Fulani herdsmen and famers' clash.

He disclosed that so far, the Corps has established its presence in about two or three farms along the Kaduna-Abuja road, namely the Golden Hectares, the Gurara farms, adding also that in the Southwest, they guard two farms along Abeokuta-Sango-Ota road, while in the South-south, they operate along Benin road and also have agro rangers in one of the palm oil farms as a test case.