Libya: Sudan and Libya Affirms Need to Cooperate to Secure Borders, Revitalize Accords

Khartoum — Sudan and Libya on Sunday underlined their keenness to boost bilateral cooperation in securing border areas and in revitalizing accords they signed in the various fields.

President Omar Bashir told a joint presser that Sudanese efforts will continue in backing the Libyan people, expressing hope that all Libyans will stand together for unity of their homeland and for peace, security, stability and national accord in Libya.

He said the visit of the Libyan Presidency Council Chairman, Fayez Sarajj should be a new phase in the process of integrating bilateral relations and cooperation.

President Bashir said Sudan has no hidden agenda in Libya and that it seeks the security, stability and the unity of the ranks in Libya. He referred to the deeply rooted and historic relations between the two brotherly countries. Bashir said when the Libyan people revolted, Sudan had no choice but to be on their side.

The Libyan official, Fayez Sarajj has meanwhile told the same press conference that his country's relations with the Sudan remains intact and that the relations was not negatively impacted by the recurrent developments back home and that the two sides would work to avoid a repeat of the past errors.

He said his side held talks with the Sudanese side led by President Bashir on bilateral relations. He said the Libyan side briefed the president on the ongoing developments in Libya and the challenges facing the country, politically and security wise.

He said Libya was at present undergoing a critical stage but said the future looks better. He said he would work to achieve political accord which will ultimately culminate by holding the elections in libya.

He said the two sides have stressed the need for securing the joint border and revitalizing the accords and integration agreements they signed earlier.