Nigeria: Magu Seeks Support of Africans in Diaspora On Fight Against Corruption

Lagos — The chairman of Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Alhaji Ibrahim Magu has urged Africans in the Diaspora to support the fight against corruption to make the country and Africa great.

The anti-graft boss stated this at a symposium organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and

Foreign Affairs, Lagos State Government in partnership African Renaissance Foundation and D and D Global Links to mark the just concluded 2017 Diaspora Festival held in Lagos.

Magu represented by the Head of Media, EFCC Lagos zonal office Mr. Saleem Amadin, said, the agency saddled with the responsibility of ridding the country of corruption has been striving to stop the menace of corruption threatening to kill the country.

He said, "So therefore I want to appeal to my brothers and sisters in the Diaspora to support us in the fight against corruption , as you all know corruption is the greatest problem that we have had in this country , that why development in Africa is stalled and underdeveloped.

"That is why we are appealing to you to support what we are doing in Nigeria because development of Nigeria is development for the whole of Africa continent and of its people in the Diaspora."

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon Abike Dabiri- Erewa said the festival is about people coming back to Africa to connect to their roots.

Dabiri-Erewa said, "The festival is about coming back to Africa, connecting with your roots and heritage. You know what, no matter one finds himself in the world, so long as you are black person, you are an African . When we say Africa, it is not just Africans in the continent but Africans in the world.

She added that there is need for Africans to come together as one and work together to build the continent of our dreams, saying the future of the world belongs to Africa.