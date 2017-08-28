Nigeria: Police Declare Senator Misau Fugitive

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yesterday declared the Senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district, Senator Isa Hamman Misau, a deserter.

According to the force, Misau who is the chairman, Senate committee on Navy is a fugitive because he is still a Police officer who abandoned his job since 2010.

The Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja that they are currently investigating the lawmaker, including those involved in the alleged forgery of his retirement letter from the service, including an official of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mrs. Garos Logams, who allegedly signed the document.

But in a swift reaction, Senator Misau dismissed the allegation, insisting that he properly retired voluntarily from the Force in 2010 and even paid the Police one month salary as the law requires.

Misau also explained that the letter of his retirement given to him in 2014 by the PSC followed his own letter, declaring his intention to retire written to them since 2010.

But the Force PRO, while explaining that the Senator was still an officer of the Force, said, "Misau, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, refused to proceed on Junior Command Course 49/2008 at Staff College, Jos, between January 5, 2009 and June 19, 2009 and also failed to report in Niger State in 2010 and was subsequently queried, in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m)&(o) and 030402(a)(b)(c)(e)&(w).

"The retirement letter presented to journalists by DSP Mohammed Hamman is suspiciously forged and dubiously obtained. The letter, which was dated March 5, 2014, a period of more than four years after AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman (Senator Isah Hamman Misau) deserted the Force is now being investigated by the Force. His name is still on their staff roll".

On why it took the Police seven years to declare Misau a deserter, CSP Moshood said there was no time limit for a deserter to be investigated and punished, noting that Misau's case file was still before the Force Disciplinary Committee.

The Senator had last Friday accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of pocketing N10bn monthly as payments for special security services rendered by the Police to corporate organisations and Very Important Personalities.

He condemned what he described as series of fraudulent practices in the running of the Nigeria Police Force.

Addressing a press conference at the National Assembly, Misau said that a high level of corruption had been noticed in the handling of monies allegedly being collected by the Police as payment for special security services rendered by the Police to corporate bodies, oil firms and highly placed citizens in the country.

Misau was reacting to an allegation made against him by the Police on Thursday that he was on a vendetta mission against the Force, having been unceremoniously dismissed for unscrupulous activities.

He alleged further that postings of officers in the Force as State Police Commissioners (CPs) or Mobile Commanders are largely influenced by bribes.

Missau displayed the letter with which his retirement from the force was effected by the Police Service Commission.

But hitting back at the lawmaker that same day, the Police implored the Senate to send Misau back to his duty post as Deputy Superintended of Police.

The Force PRO, Mashood, maintained that Misau is still a police officer and not a Senator because his name is still in the Police as an officer of the Force.

He urged the Senate's Ethics and Privileges committee to ask Senator Misau to dress up in his Police uniform and appear before the Police disciplinary committee to answer charges against him.

CSP Moshood also asked the general public and the Red Chamber to dismiss statements credited to Senator Misau as everything he has said about the IGP and the police were false.

He said, "Senator Misau is a habitual and unrepentant liar. His real name in the Police is DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman, with Police number AP No. 57300. He is still a Police officer and not a Senator because as his name still in the Police nominal roll.

"Senate will do the nation good by asking him to return to the Nigeria Police Force to face disciplinary committee and answer all the charges bordering on serious misconduct, unprofessional wrongdoings as earlier contained in our press statement released today.

"We want the public to know that he is not fit and proper to be a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria; because that purported retirement letter he displayed today was forged. That his forged letter is dated 2014, whereas he contested the 2011 general election. He is wanted by the force for forgery and desertion which are all criminal offences in the Nigeria law books.

"All DSP Hamman was saying were cheap blackmail, distraction and deliberate acts to derail investigation. So, the force will want the Senate Ethics and Privileges committee, which we have confidence and trust in, to see reason to ask him to dress up in his Police uniform to come and appear before Police disciplinary committee to answer charges against him".