Tanzania: Police Kill Alleged Robber

Singida — Police have shot dead a 32-year-old man, a resident of Hanang , when he was attempting to escape after he was arrested for allegedly robber. Singida Regional Police Commander (RPC), Ms Debora Magiligimba, said the incident occurred on Friday at around 2pm in Mgori Village, Ngimu Division, in Singida District.

The RPC said the deceased was killed as he attempted fleeing the arrest shortly after surrendering a riffle with five rounds of ammunition. She said both the muzzle broken riffle and its ammunitions in a pair of socks were kept into a polyethylene bag that was hidden under a stone.

Clarifying further, she said on August 23, this year, the suspected robber was arrested by residents of Ngamu Village and taken to the village's police post on the allegation of robbery. "Soon after showing the gun to the cops, he ran away and that's when one officer fired three shots into the air, ordering him to stop, but he defied the order and was shot dead," she said.

She said the bullet wound resulted caused him excessive bleeding and the suspect died when being rushed to the regional hospital.

"The Police Force in Singida Region urges all residents to keep providing information that will lead to the arrest of criminals in their areas so that legal measures can be taken against them," said Ms Magiligimba.