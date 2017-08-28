27 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador of Italy - We Work to Attract Italian Companies to Invest in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, prof. Hashim Ali Salim has asserted readiness to fully cooperate with Italy for the promotion of the economic and trade relations between the two countries, pledging to remove all the difficulties to attract the Italian investments.

During his meeting, at the ministry, Sunday, with the Italian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Fabrizio Lobasso in the presence of the director of the General Corporation for Geological Researches, Dr. Mohamed Abu-Fatima, who noted that the Italian companies could invest in Sudan in the fields of marble with its large sources in the states of Red Sea, Kassala and River Nile (Nahr al-Neil).

At his part, the Italian ambassador stressed their work for the improvement of the economic relations with the Sudan, revealing that his country has made efforts in the previous period for the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan by the United States of America.

He pointed to their work for attracting the Italian investors to work in the Sudan in the different domains on top of them the minerals domain, indicating the appeal of an Italian company to invest in the minerals investment in the field of exploration of iron and steel in the red sea state with the partnership of a Sudanese company.

