Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four members of two fraud syndicates operating in Ikeja, Maryland, Ojodu-Berger, Agege and Oshodi parts of the metropolis.

The members of the syndicates, three males and a female, were arrested in two separate cases of fraud on Thursday and Saturday in Ikeja and Oshodi.

The first group, comprising Chinasa Sunday, 44 and Osadebe Aigbe 30, were arrested in Ikeja after several days of being under the surveillance of RRS Undercover Team for defrauding a lady of the sum of N85,000.

Their victim, Grace Enitan, had reported at the RRS Headquarters that a syndicate of four men picked her up in a taxi and duped her of N85,000 while she was heading to Ikeja.

Investigations revealed that Chinasa and Osadebe were involved in the scam while their ring-leader, identified as Martin is on the run. Chinasa while pleading for leniency explained that she joined the syndicate after losing her job in February 2017. She explained that they picked up the suspect at Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, adding that her role was to monitor their victims while the scam lasted.

The second syndicate was arrested on Saturday after a failed bid to swindle a foodseller of over N120,000 and dispossess her of her jewelry in Oshodi.

The victim, identified as Rukayat Aderinwale was accosted and hypnotised by a syndicate of five members before dispossessing her of a purse containing N120,000 and her mobile phone. They were leading her away to another location when the lady regained her consciousness and called out to RRS officers stationed nearby.

The officer arrested one Sunday Atanda, 56, living at 13, Pero Street, Agege and a 58-year-old Fausat Tijani, a pure water seller in Akala, Mushin, while three other members of the syndicate escaped.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole said the command had been reinvigorated to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals. He added that investigation is ongoing to arrest other syndicate members.