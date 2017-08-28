27 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Culture Minster Praises UAE Effective Role in Work With Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture, al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, has praised the effective role of the state of United Arab Emirate in work with the Sudan in all domains.

The minister has discussed the development of the bilateral cultural relations between the two countries during his meeting at his office, Sunday, with ambassador of the UAE to Khartoum, Hamad Mohamed al-Ghnebi.

The minister has expressed pleasure with the meeting, noting to the historical and rooted cultural relations between the two countries stressing its continuous progress.

He pointed to the concern over the cultural issue, heritage and the civilization on level of the Arab League Organization (ALO) to contribute in the combat of terrorism.

Ambassador al-Ghenebi, on his part indicated that the culture is the solution to many issues, affirming that Sudan's UAE relations is a honorable one.

