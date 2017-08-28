Libya: Bashir Says Sudan Supports Efforts for Achieving Comprehensive, Lasting Peace in Libya

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Sunday affirmed Sudan's support to all efforts seeking to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace in Libyan soil, citing Sudan strong ethnic geographical and cultural bonds with Libya.

In his address before the joint official sessions of talks the kicked off in Khartoum on Sunday, the President said Sudan would continue its efforts and endeavor until Libya overcomes the current post-revolution situation.

He said this stems from the duty of brotherhood which made the Sudan support Libyans until they reached their legitimate aspirations for dignity, freedoms, mentioning Sudan's support for the February 17th revolution in Libya.

He said Sudan support for the Libyan brothers comes within the support of the Sukhairat accord which was signed in December 2015.

He said this agreement is the basis for all other efforts and initiatives seeking to reach an accord among the various Libyan groups, as well maintain the Libyan legitimate institutions and the unity of the Libyan soil and respect of the law.

The President has underline the need for boosting cooperation and consultation among Libyans and for uniting the efforts in face of challenges of security, border, fighting terrorism and all other organized crimes as well as smuggling, human trafficking within the contexts of the agreements and mechanisms related to maintain he security and stability of Libya and its sovereignty and unity of its soil.

He said Sudan also rejects any foreign intervention into the domestic affairs of the Libya without the consent and approval of Libyans themselves.