28 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kachindamoto Calls for Ban of Midori Beer, Annoyed With Youth Binge Drinking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza has called for a ban of of local brewed Midori beer to protect children and teenagers.

She said alcohol has become the leading cause of deaths among young men, saying Midori is "dangerous" drink.

"I am very sad to see my young people who are drinking this beer called Midori which is not even good for their health. As evidence of this, you will find that their face and shape has changed because of these spirits," she said.

Kachindamoto therefore called on government to stiffen punishment for companies producing such beer in the country, saying they are killing the future of the country.

She believes it is the government that is best placed to crack down on consumption of Midori.

The chief bemoaned that the youth are binge-drinkers and said evidence suggested alcohol was worse drugs such as Indian Hemp and heroin, because it was a cheap, addictive, psychotropic drug.

"Alcohol contributes to domestic violence, many diseases, and car accidents," said Kachindamoto.

Recently, the Malawi Bureau of Standards confiscated thousands of litres of beer from companies after previously, warning them to stop producing the product.

Malawi

Locals Refuse to Relocate From Disaster Areas

Residents in areas that were declared disaster prone last year are refusing to relocate to where Mzuzu City Council… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.