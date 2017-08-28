Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza has called for a ban of of local brewed Midori beer to protect children and teenagers.

She said alcohol has become the leading cause of deaths among young men, saying Midori is "dangerous" drink.

"I am very sad to see my young people who are drinking this beer called Midori which is not even good for their health. As evidence of this, you will find that their face and shape has changed because of these spirits," she said.

Kachindamoto therefore called on government to stiffen punishment for companies producing such beer in the country, saying they are killing the future of the country.

She believes it is the government that is best placed to crack down on consumption of Midori.

The chief bemoaned that the youth are binge-drinkers and said evidence suggested alcohol was worse drugs such as Indian Hemp and heroin, because it was a cheap, addictive, psychotropic drug.

"Alcohol contributes to domestic violence, many diseases, and car accidents," said Kachindamoto.

Recently, the Malawi Bureau of Standards confiscated thousands of litres of beer from companies after previously, warning them to stop producing the product.