Zimbabwe: Health Providers Call for Strict Guidelines

Health service providers want the proposed Medical Aid Societies Bill to have strict operational guidelines for companies that provide health insurance and related services, but subscribers to medical insurance want the law to be fair. Providing feedback on the draft Bill, service providers said health funders should not over-extend themselves by investing in their own hospitals, pharmacies and other related health services, as this was likely to create a conflict of interest.

It was also proposed that all entities providing health-related insurance should be regulated through the Bill, with operational licences subject to annual renewal based on viability and financial status.

Service providers also proposed a punitive levy for all health funders who fail to pay doctors or any other provider within stipulated time frames.

Speaking during consultations held in Harare this week, top surgeon Mr Christopher Samkange said medical aid societies were health funders and for them to offer health services presented serious conflict of interest.

"In fact, they should not invest in health care provision because they tend to direct members to specific institutions which they own and this can seriously compromise services," he said.

"We have proposed that the insurers should not even own health facilities; if they do, they should not invest more than 25 percent in a health care facility, this will really go a long way in regulating the system and ensure that members are not short-changed."

Zimbabwe Medical Association secretary-general Dr Shingi Bopoto said the Bill should not exclude other entities such as those providing hospital cash back facilities since they could also be classified as covering health-related insurance.

"There are other health insurance products that do not fall under medical aid societies," he said.

"For instance, Edgars Stores and Econet Wireless have hospital cash back facilities. These are not necessarily medical aid, but provide health insurance to members should they be hospitalised, and they should also be covered by this Bill."

Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji said Government took the ongoing consultations seriously as it sought to fill existing gaps in the draft Bill.