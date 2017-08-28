Various MDC Alliance committees will be chaired by women and the party is working hard to ensure that there is substantial representation of females in the several commissions that will be set up to do the work of the agreement, said Movement for Democratic Change leader Professor Welshman Ncube.

The remarks by Ncube come after blunt MDC legislator Priscilla Misiraiharabwi Mushonga criticised the grouping of seven opposition leaders coming up together to contest in the 2018 general elections under one party for not having any women among them.

Mushonga recently said she was now tired of being used by her opposition male colleagues.

MDC Alliance has MDC Tsvangirai, Ncube's MDC, Tendai Biti of the People's Democratic Party, Zanu Ndonga, Transform Zimbabwe and ZimPF.

In an interview with Skzy Metro FM radio recently, Ncube said it was unfortunate that so far the presidents of the political parties in the MDC Alliance are all men.

"Yes it's correct that the main speakers representing the seven political parties who of course spoke (on the signing ceremony) were male by virtue of the fact that those seven political parties have presidents who are men," Ncube told listeners.

"But there were several women who also spoke as part of the solidarity section from the civil society."

Commenting on what chances were there for women to have influential positions in the Alliance, Ncube said the structures of the Alliance are being put in place and they were making sure that critical committees would be led by women.

He dismissed Misihairabwi's claims that women in his party did not even know anything about the agreement.

"The MDC that I lead is represented in those discussions by a woman who is our secretary general, Mirriam Mushayi, who has played a key role crafting the agreement," said Ncube.

On whether there were any chances that a woman would be a vice president of the MDC Alliance, Ncube said the discretion to choose a VP was in the hands of the Alliance president should they win the 2018 election in terms of the Constitution of the country.

"As you know the current Constitution provides for two deputies, in the case that the Alliance wins, of which I am confident will do, one of those positions (vice president) will be a woman."