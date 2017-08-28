Nigeria Remains the Hope of Africa, Gov Bello Tells Nigerian Youths in London

Lokoja — Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an institution against corruption and bad governance in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this while speaking with some groups of Nigerian youths in London, yesterday, thanked Nigerians all over the world for appreciating the good work the President was doing in Nigeria.

Bello said: "Nigeria is the hope of Africa. The world cannot afford a failed Nigeria. No nation can accommodate millions of Nigerians in the case of a failed state, hence, it is pertinent for the entire globe to support the success and growth of Nigeria.

"I thank you for displaying the tremendous spirit of Nigeria during the recuperation of Mr. President here in London. It is impressive to note that Nigerians didn't buy into the idea of protesting to force a recuperating President to resume or resign. Such insensitivity is not only condemnable, but also unAfrican and inhuman.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is the most beautiful thing to have happened to Nigeria. The Western World doesn't see us as criminals anymore. The era of goat eating all the yam is over. Goats are beginning to show us where they kept our commonwealth.

"The anti-corruption war and success of the Buhari administration is changing how the world perceives us today."

Governor Bello, who was represented by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, urged Nigerians, especially Kogites, to invest heavily in agriculture back home as a way of empowering the people and creating wealth.

He said: "Our administration is doing amazing things in the field of agriculture in Kogi State. Our land is a blessing and we won't allow the blessing to waste anymore. We have taken over the Kampe Omi Dam Irrigation Project to give opportunities to our youths to invest their time and knowledge in agricultural production.

"We are building rice mills as we hope to have Kogi Rice sold around the world before the middle of 2018. We are taking the lead in cashew production and we want to become the number one cassava producing destination in Africa. We are very close to achieving that.

"I urge you to invest your resources in agriculture back home. We are creating the environment and infrastructure to make your investments worthwhile. Join my administration to make Kogi better."

In his address, the President of the group, Olonijolu Olajuwon, thanked the governor for representing the youths well.

He said: "The youths demanded for power in Kogi and God granted it to us. We must act right to justify it. We have heard a lot about the New Direction Agenda of the present administration in Kogi State. We shall join to make it a success.

"We also wish to use this opportunity to thank the governor for giving young people the opportunity to prove their mettle in governance."