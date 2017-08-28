Zimbabwean producer Darlington Chikwewo, best known as Young DLC, is a Zimbabwean music producer who returns on Coke Studio Africa as part of the show's Music Team for a second time this year. On the show, he produces all the Coke Studio artist's song covers, Christmas songs and remixes. Speaking on his experience on the show the 21-year-old producer says, "Being from Zimbabwe it feels good to be working on such a big continental TV show. This shows that the possibilities are endless and I could do more from here going forward. Coke Studio Africa has been very exciting and eye opening for me. Every new cover or remix assignment [I produced] showed me my musical capabilities in terms of production," adding, "I feel like I am able to accomplish more in my career every time I work with Coke Studio."

Young DLC - Coke Studio's only Zimbabwean professional on the production team has also been the show's youngest production team member. He says, "I was only 20-year-old when I started working with some of the best producers and artists from across the continent," adding, "I only turned 21 on my return. [My being here] has showed me that I am doing something right." Young DLC did a short music production course with Boston last year. He continues to study music.

Another Zimbabwean shining on the show this year is Jah Prayzah who will be collaborating with Mr Bow from Mozambique and Uganda's Ykee Benda. They will also be produced by top Tanzanian music producer Nahreel.

He will also feature on Coke Studio's 'Global Fusion Edition' special episode alongside the show's international guest star Jason Derulo, alongside 10 other African stars. Speaking on his involvement on the show, Jah Prayzah said at a Nairobi press conference held at Sarova Stanley: "Coke Studio is doing an amazing job as you created a platform for us to meet different artists from different countries to exchange cultures - that's a big thing!"

The highly talented Coke Studio Band includes three vocalists and instrumentalists including guitarists, percussionist and a drummer. Coke Studio Africa strives to feature a selection of talents at different stages in their careers, from A List, super established names all the way through to newer artists and producers, worthy of collaborating with the best in Africa and the world.

Coke Studio Africa is Coca-Cola's flagship African music show. It is a non-competitive music show that brings together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artists the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artists from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through music fusion.

The production now includes artists from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia and Cameroon. The last edition featured Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire and Togo whilst South Africa had its own production. This season will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.