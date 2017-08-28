Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC head coach Yasin Osman says his team are ready and waiting for Nyasa Big Bullets in the Carlsberg Cup finals.

Wanderers progressed to the finals of Carlsberg Cup after a 3-2 victory over Moyale Barracks at a bumpy Mzuzu Stadium in Mzuzu, becoming the only team to reach the Cup's finals three consecutive times.

Bullets on the other hand booked their final slot on Sunday after beating Red Lions 2-1 in Lilongwe.

Osman said he welcomed the finals opponents Bullets and ready to renew the rivalry in the finals.

"It will be a good final. Football fans can expect good entertainment because whenever Wanderers meet Bullets, there is always too much at stake," he said.

Wanderers were the inaugural champions in 2000.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets Caretaker Coach Elia Kananji said he is also seriously looking forward to win the prestigious Carlsberg Cup .

He said: "I have already communicated to the players the need to win the cup so that we keep our standard high and this can help us to easily win the league".

Kananji, who is regarded as the Carlsberg Cup Specialist after winning the trophy three times with two different clubs assured all Bullets fans that at the end of the tournament, the trophy will be in BB's cabinet.

"Our aim is not just to get intoxicated with the sweetest Carlsberg Beer as we are enjoying now but our excitement can reach the climax with a win in the finals," said Kananji.

The former Blantytre United and rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach said he is not under any pressure to win the cup.

"I am not under pressure at all, the pressure is on Wanderers who are the reigning champions. They won it with me as their coach and I will take back what belongs to me," said Kananji.

Kananji won the cup for the first time while with Bullets in 2014 beating Zomba United 2-0 before winning the cup again the following year when he switched to Wanderers.

He went on to defend the Cup last season after the nomads beat Silver 5-3 through post-match penalties before making a return to Bullets after he was shown an exit door at Lali Lubani due to lack of other Club Licencing Requirements.

Jaffali Chande and Jimmy Zakazaka are the only players to have won the Carlsberg Cup with two separate clubs.

They both won it at Bullets with Kananji as coach and again at Wanderers in 2016 with the same coach.