President Robert Mugabe weekend inadvertently revealed his frustrations about his binging two sons in comments which were directed at Zimbabwean youths he said lacked the ideological direction that youths of his own time had.

Mugabe was speaking at the national shrine on Saturday while giving a eulogy of Zanu PF politburo member George Rutanhire who was being buried at the same time with the late Vice President Simon Muzenda's widow, Maud.

President Mugabe said Rutanhire emerged from a class of rare Zimbabweans who were ideologically grounded from a young age.

But in his comments, he chose words that were too close to home, with signs the first couple was having nightmares over its delinquent sons.

President Mugabe said Rutanhire's commitment to the Zanu PF cause remained unquestionable right up to the time of his death even as he survived with a bullet still lodged in his leg.

"To add to that," President Mugabe said of the late war veteran, "we still wanted him to head the Chitepo College of Ideology which we intended to revive so that our youths are taught on why the war was fought.

"Many of our kids, oh no, vanoenda kuzvima-party zvavo izvi nevasikana, ah (they go binging in the company of girls)!

"We want to redirect our youths. They should know that the country was fought for."

President Mugabe said youths of his generation did not need to be told a lot about white oppressive rule that led to their forbearers to wage the liberation struggle.

He never persisted with his example although he could still have done enough to remind locals of his sons who have always been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Mugabe brothers, Robert Junior and Bellarmine Chatunga, both in their 20s, were earlier this year reportedly ejected from Dubai where they were pursuing studies and relocated to South Africa amid reports of extravagance and substance abuse.

But hardly have they spent a full year in South Africa have they taken over from where they left, often seen imbibing expensive beers in the company of girls.

President Mugabe's wife, Grace is in the eye of the storm following her violent attack on a 20 year-old South African female companion to her sons earlier this month.

A deep gush on the victim's forehead was splashed to a shocked global audience heightening calls for her prosecution.

The finer details of the attack have remained a matter of public speculation.

An exasperated President Mugabe in 2015 pleaded with his fun-loving son, Chatunga to grow up and take his studies seriously.

The youngest Mugabe offspring had given his parents a tough time through his frequent excursions outside the family home.

He was also expelled from a top Harare private school, St Georges College in 2013, prompting his parents to resort to home schooling.

Robert Junior, likewise, has never shown any enthusiasm to follow his father's political path.

He was, in 2014, linked to the Zanu PF youth leadership but did not feature in any of the party meetings for reasons which were never disclosed.