Zimbabwe: Rusike, Nkatha Fire Blanks

Zimbabwean internationals Evans Rusike and Kingston Nkatha came face-to-face for the first time this season, but neither was able to inspire his team to victory as goals from Thuso Phala and Lebohang Maboe saw SuperSport United drawing 1-1 against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Warriors forward Rusike had been in good scoring form in the league for Maritzburg United and had been expected to continue with that purple patch.

But the striker, a strong transfer deadline target for struggling Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could not find his range this time.

Nkatha, handed a start by SuperSport after starting the season on the bench, could also not find the target for the 83 minutes in which he played.

The teams will now meet for the second leg on September 9, as the two Premier Soccer League sides look to secure a spot in the final.

Despite a tough encounter in the opening 20 minutes of the match, both coaches looked to employ a defensive approach.

However, the 33rd minute saw Devon Saal wasting good moves by the visitors in the heart of the park as they continued to keep Eric Tinkler's side under pressure.

However, few minutes later, Maritzburg keeper Bongani Mpandle was called to produce a brilliant save to deny SuperSport striker Bradley Grobler.

Towards the end of the opening half, Phala caused all sorts of troubles for Fadlu Davids' men, yet there are no goals in the opening half.

On the return from the interval, it was the KwaZulu-Natal side pushing for an opener, but their decision making in the final third was not convincing.

In the 53rd minute, Phala opened the scoring after receiving a defence-splitting pass and blasted a powerful shot through Mpandle to hand Tinkler's side a 1-0 lead.

With less than 18 minutes remaining, Williams produced a wonderful save to deny Deolin Mekoa from a long range effort. A well struck shot by the left winger.

The final 10 minutes of the encounter had no clear cut opportunities, but it was the Team of Choice which had an upper hand.

Davids' men continued to pile pressure on their hosts and a wonderful pass reached Maboe in the box, whose effort was too powerful for goalkeeper Williams.

However, with added minutes in the injury time, both sides failed to create chances to secure a winning goal as they shared the spoils.

Teams:

SuperSport: Williams, Kekana, Daniels, Gould, Ritchie, Letsholonyane, Mokoena, Phala, Modiba (Alexander 72'), Wome, Grobler (Nkhatha 83')

Maritzburg: Mpandle, Fransman, Xulu, Sanoka, Makaringe, Rusike, Ndlovu, Shandu, Maboe, Saal (Van Wyk 63'), Mekoa