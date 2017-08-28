28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Make Breakthrough After Spate of Farm Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Limpopo police investigating a recent spate of farm attacks in and around the town of Tzaneen have arrested five suspects and unearthed a cache of stolen firearms, ammunition and other items that had been reported stolen.

According to Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the breakthrough came when police received a tip-off from a resident, and pounced on the suspects' homes late last week.

"The Provincial Tracking Team and the Tzaneen Cluster Trio Crime Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation on Thursday at Bolobedu South, outside Tzaneen, leading to the recovery of an arms cache and other items.

"During the operation, five suspects who are residents of Ga-Kubjana and Relela villages near Tzaneen were arrested and taken into police custody," Ngoepe said.

Two pistols, 14 rifles and 318 rounds of different calibre ammunition were found buried in the yard of one of the suspect's homes.

"Serial numbers on some of the recovered firearms have identified the weapons and positively link back to at least two separate incidents. Preliminary investigations point to the possibility that these suspects might be connected to a series of farm attacks in the area and more arrests are expected," Ngoepe added.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Monday on various charges, ranging from house robberies, to possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.

Source: News24

South Africa

Malawian Billionaire Simbi Acquitted Of Money Laundering Charges

South African-based Malawian billionaire businessman Ashan Simbi Phiri of civil engineering company, Khato Civils,has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.