South Africa: Cheetahs Name Pro14 Touring Squad

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named a 28-man touring squad for their first two away games in the PRO14 .

The Cheetahs start their campaign against Irish club Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Friday (September 1), before facing Munster at Thomond Park the following week (September 9).

It's a strong Cheetahs squad for the trip to Ireland, but they'll have to make do woithout regular captain Francois Venter, who was no considered due to his involvement with the Springboks.

Another Springbok, flank Oupa Mohoje, was also not considered due to a rub injury.

The Cheetahs' first home game in the competition is against Italian club Zebre on September 17.

Cheetahs' 28-man squad: Charles Marais, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Jacques du Toit, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Erich de Jager, Aranos Coetzee, Tom Botha, Justin Basson, Armandt Koster, Reniel Hugo, Rynier Bernardo, Paul Schoeman, Henco Venter, Gerhard Olivier, Niell Jordaan, Shaun Venter, Tian Meyer, Zee Mkhabela, Cecil Afrika, Robbie Petzer, Makazole Mapimpi, Ali Mgijima, William Small-Smith, Rayno Benjamin, Rosko Specman, Sergeal Petersen, Clayton Blommetjies

Source: Sport24