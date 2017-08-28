The ANC Youth League's Sondelani branch in Bushbuckridge has thrown its support behind President Jacob Zuma.

On Sunday, the branch elected a new executive committee.

Walter Mayinga, a regional organiser, said they are disappointed that some members of the ANC's national executive committee voted against President Jacob Zuma in the recent motion of no confidence.

"Jacob Zuma is not going anywhere until 2019 and that is the decision made by the majority. Anyone who calls themselves a loyal ANC member should comply with the concept of democratic centralism, meaning that upper structure binds lower structure beyond the level of being wrong or right," he said.

Mayinga said that Zuma was elected to be the president of the country until 2019.

"We knew as ANC that by 2019 we will select another president. We are not like the mickey mouse parties whose leaders want to rule forever," said the ANC representative.

The ANC NEC had valid reasons to elect Zuma; the next president too will be carefully selected," he said.

He said the decision of the majority in the ANC will prevail in December against detractors.

"The ANC only has one mouthpiece being Gwede Mantashe; no matter how intelligent Makhosi Khoza is, she should not go around speaking for ANC. She should just keep her thoughts to herself as they are only opinions," said Mayinga.

