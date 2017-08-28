28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma Is 'Going Nowhere' - ANCYL Mpumalanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC Youth League's Sondelani branch in Bushbuckridge has thrown its support behind President Jacob Zuma.

On Sunday, the branch elected a new executive committee.

Walter Mayinga, a regional organiser, said they are disappointed that some members of the ANC's national executive committee voted against President Jacob Zuma in the recent motion of no confidence.

"Jacob Zuma is not going anywhere until 2019 and that is the decision made by the majority. Anyone who calls themselves a loyal ANC member should comply with the concept of democratic centralism, meaning that upper structure binds lower structure beyond the level of being wrong or right," he said.

Mayinga said that Zuma was elected to be the president of the country until 2019.

"We knew as ANC that by 2019 we will select another president. We are not like the mickey mouse parties whose leaders want to rule forever," said the ANC representative.

The ANC NEC had valid reasons to elect Zuma; the next president too will be carefully selected," he said.

He said the decision of the majority in the ANC will prevail in December against detractors.

"The ANC only has one mouthpiece being Gwede Mantashe; no matter how intelligent Makhosi Khoza is, she should not go around speaking for ANC. She should just keep her thoughts to herself as they are only opinions," said Mayinga.

Source: News24

South Africa

Malawian Billionaire Simbi Acquitted Of Money Laundering Charges

South African-based Malawian billionaire businessman Ashan Simbi Phiri of civil engineering company, Khato Civils,has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.