South Africa: Two More Escaped Prisoners Nabbed

A total of seven of the 20 prisoners involved in a daring escape in the south of Johannesburg have now been rearrested, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"A seventh escapee, Ginondine Sandel, was arrested on Friday at Sophiatown," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.

He was an awaiting trial prisoner in a Sophiatown murder case when he escaped.

On Thursay, another prisoner, Roland Barnard, was rearrested, while on Wednesday, five others - Simthembile Moni, Vincent Monwabisi Vandala, Rushden Katz, Sabelo Mbanjwa and Kingley Jooste, were nabbed in various parts of Gauteng.

On Tuesday, 20 prisoners, who were being transported back to "Sun City" prison, after court appearances, escaped when the truck in which they were travelling was ambushed by a group of men armed with rifles, on Pat Mbatha Road near the Southgate train station.

The gunmen then broke the truck's lock and freed the prisoners.

One of the prisoners had already been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for armed robbery, while others are facing charges of armed robbery, housebreaking, theft, and possession of drugs.

Dlamini said police were still following up on various leads in their hunt for the remaining escapees.

"Through information and assistance from the members of the public, police are confident that all the escapees will be arrested soon."

