27 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two More Escaped Prisoners Nabbed

Tagged:

Related Topics

A total of seven of the 20 prisoners involved in a daring escape in the south of Johannesburg have now been rearrested, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"A seventh escapee, Ginondine Sandel, was arrested on Friday at Sophiatown," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.

He was an awaiting trial prisoner in a Sophiatown murder case when he escaped.

On Thursay, another prisoner, Roland Barnard, was rearrested, while on Wednesday, five others - Simthembile Moni, Vincent Monwabisi Vandala, Rushden Katz, Sabelo Mbanjwa and Kingley Jooste, were nabbed in various parts of Gauteng.

On Tuesday, 20 prisoners, who were being transported back to "Sun City" prison, after court appearances, escaped when the truck in which they were travelling was ambushed by a group of men armed with rifles, on Pat Mbatha Road near the Southgate train station.

The gunmen then broke the truck's lock and freed the prisoners.

One of the prisoners had already been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for armed robbery, while others are facing charges of armed robbery, housebreaking, theft, and possession of drugs.

Dlamini said police were still following up on various leads in their hunt for the remaining escapees.

"Through information and assistance from the members of the public, police are confident that all the escapees will be arrested soon."

Source: News24

South Africa

Malawian Billionaire Simbi Acquitted Of Money Laundering Charges

South African-based Malawian billionaire businessman Ashan Simbi Phiri of civil engineering company, Khato Civils,has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.