The Gauteng health department has had furniture and office equipment seized, in order to pay for a medical negligence claim, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

"The Sheriff of the Court has removed two truckloads of furniture to force payment of R6.2m for medical negligence," DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.

He said the equipment included 400 computers, 50 printers, 400 desks, 600 chairs, 200 filing cabinets, 10 fridges, 10 microwaves and three lounge suites.

"The action was brought by O Joubert Attorneys, acting on behalf of a child who suffered brain damage when she was born at the Pholosong Hospital in December 2009," Bloom said.

He said the payment had been outstanding since March this year.

Comment from the department was not immediately available.

Source: News24