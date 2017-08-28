Cameroon: Drop in Cocoa Price - Farmers' Dreams Still Alive

While launching the 2017-2018 Cocoa Season in Ntui over the weekend, the Minister of Trade announced measures to encourage farmers not to fell their cocoa trees.

Government has called on farmers to increase the quantity and quality of cocoa produced, despite a drop in the price per kilogram of cocoa on the international market. The call was made in Ntui in the Mbam & Kim Division of the Centre Region, Friday August 25, 2017, during the official launching ceremony of the 2017-2018 Cocoa Season which started on August 1. Various officials who spoke on the occasion used the event to keep alive the dreams of farmers. Speaking during the launching ceremony, the Minister Delegate in charge of Rural Development in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ananga Messina née Beyene Clementine Antoinette urged farmers to continue to cultivate and plant cocoa.

"Don't be scared of the drop in the price of cocoa. We have a comparative advantage over other countries," the Minister Delegate noted, indicating that cocoa is second to petroleum oil in terms of revenue generation in the country. To the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Government has reacted to the fall in cocoa price through an internal and external plan. The Minister cited the reduction by Government of the tax per kilogram of cocoa from FCFA 150 to FCFA 75, to boost marketing in the sector. He equally said they had invited buyers in the chocolate industry to come and get cocoa beans from the country. In addition, Mbarga Atangana disclosed that at the end of each farming season, farmers who produce and put high quality cocoa beans on the market will soon start receiving premiums for quality. The Minister told farmers who have been taken ambush by the fall in world market prices to rely exclusively on the daily prices provided by SIF; the cocoa and coffee sectors information system. He urged them to steer clear of exploitative buyers whose main agenda is to dupe vulnerable farmers.

According to the Minister, agents who are not licensed to buy and engage in exploitative moves will be seriously dealt with if caught. According to information provided by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB), during the 2016-2017 cocoa season, domestic market production stood at 231,641 tonnes, slightly below 231,642 tonnes recorded in the 2015-2016 season. In the last season, 197,364,872kg of cocoa was exported to eight destinations by some 21 exporters while 33,022,696kg was processed in the country by two industrial processing plants as well as artisanal facilities. The South West and Centre Regions emerged as the largest producing Regions. The highest farm-gate price last season stood at FCFA 1,580.