28 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Semenya Shatters Another World Mark in Germany

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
South Africa's Caster Semenya (file photo).

Caster Semenya delivered another remarkable performance on Sunday to set a new world-best over the seldom-run 600-metre distance at the penultimate leg of the IAAF World Challenge series in Berlin, Germany.

Turning out as the lone SA representative in Berlin, Semenya enjoyed a gun-to-tape victory, completing the race in 1min 21.77sec.

She obliterated the previous world best of 1:22.63, which had been clocked by Cuban athlete Ana Quirot in Guadalajara, Spain, 26 years ago.

Semenya, who took nearly four seconds off her own SA best of 1:25.56 which had stood for more than five years, was well clear of American Ajee Wilson, who ended second in 1:22.39.

Berlin was the venue for Semenya's first world championships gold when she won in 2009. Recently, in London, she won her second world title.

The ninth and final leg of the World Challenge series is set to be held in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday.

'It's been a beautiful and eventful long season for a dedicated athlete, and we congratulate Caster for being part of the current breed of South African athletes flying the national flag high around the world, said ASA president Aleck Skhoana.

'We're proud of her, her coach and the rest of her support staff for the great work done to make her perform the way she has over the two seasons, including the Olympic Games in Rio last year and the IAAF World Championships.'

