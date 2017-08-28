28 August 2017

Somalia: Somaliland Warns Puntland of Fueling Clan Feuds in Sanaag

The self-declared breakaway republic of Somaliland has warned the northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland against fueling Clan feuds in Sanaag province.

Speaking at a press conference in Hargeisa, the foreign affairs Minister of Somaliland, Sa'ad Ali Muse has called Puntland to stop creating conflict between the clans in the region.

Muse underlined that his administration is trying to mediate the warring sides in Buhoodle, and will bring an end to the deadly clan clashes going on in the town over the past weeks.

Dozens were killed, and hundreds fled from their houses since the start of the clashes.

The fighting between rival clans had erupted over a land dispute, while the local elders been able to mediate between the groups, a lasting ceasefire has never been achieved.

The minister's call comes as Puntland vowing to send more troops to Sanaag, to prevent Somaliland from bringing the ballot boxes in the region ahead of November poll.

