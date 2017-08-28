Somalia: Foreign Warplanes Carry Out Airstrike in Northeastern Somalia

Unidentified warplanes have carried out an airstrike on a coastal town in Bari region, located in Somalia's northeastern state of Puntland, officials said.

Confirming the incident, the commissioner of Alula, Ayanle Abdullahi said the military jets targeted rural areas and killed many animals and inflicted casualties on the local herders.

He added that there were no any bases for the Al shabaab and ISIL militants in the area hit by the overnight aerial bombardment.

It's yet unclear which country belongs to the military jets conducted the air raid on Alula, but, U.S. forces often carry out such airstrikes in the country, targeting the militants.