Burundi President Calls to Boost Efforts to Stabilize Somalia

The President of the republic of Burundi Pierre Nkrunziza has appealed to East African Community member states to refrain from provoking one another or abetting individuals or groups likely to disrupt peace and security in the region.

This was during the launch of the 11th edition of EAC military games and cultural events being hosted in Burundi.

Nkrunziza noted that Burundi's efforts in Somalia, Central Africa Republic and within the Great Lakes region are examples of collective efforts in search of peace and that such dedication and efforts will definitely facilitate fast tracking of peace security.

Uganda was represented by Major General Charles Lwanga Lutaya, Commander Air Force who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Minister for East African Affairs Al hajj Kirunda Kivejinja, and Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veterans Affairs.

Games and cultural events are intended to build confidence and spirited cooperation among the EAC armed forces.