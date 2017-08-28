Namibia: DStv Namibia Treats Customers to Trevor Noah's Show

Two lucky DStv Namibia customers recently got the chance of a lifetime to attend world famous, South African comedian Trevor Noah's comedy show 'There's a Gupta on my Stoep' last week in Johannesburg.

Marlon Izaks (29) from Swakopmund and Gerald Cloete (62) from Windhoek, were the lucky winners of the DStv Now competition which DStv Namibia ran during the month of July.

DStv Premium and Compact subscribers in Namibia, could win double VIP tickets to experience first-hand the humour of the iconic South African comedian, on 11 August at the Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa, and all they had to do was download the DStv Now App.

"It was such a wonderful experience, I have no word to describe the whole trip. We were treated like VIPs the whole time and the show itself was fantastic," says Cloete.

During the show the 'Daily Show' host did not disappoint, even though he is now based in the United States, Noah was able to be relatable to the audience by touching on South African current affairs including the country's politics and celebrity topics such as Bonang Mateba's new book

With the DStv Now app, you can watch all your favourite shows anywhere, anytime as long as you have an internet connection. You can also stream live TV, catch up on your favourite series, movies, shows and sport, or download up to 25 shows and watch them later, all on the go. What's more, you can also enjoy your favourite shows on up to four mobile devices.

Izaks says since downloading the app, he can stay tuned to his favourite shows which include 'My Kitchen Rules' on M-Net.

Trevor Noah's 'There's a Gupta on my Stoep' will be available on BoxOffice later this year.

- MultiChoice Namibia