28 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Cast Doubt On Dialogue After Thansksgiving Prayer Was Cancelled

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Mwitwa

The UPND has doubted the sincerity of the PF and other stakeholders to engage in dialogue after the release of party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says that the decision by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo through the Zambia Police to deny the party to hold prayers for their last week was unfortunate.

Nalumango has complained that the PF has continued to deny UPND members the right to freely associate and assemble through such actions.

She has wondered when people or organisations started getting permission to hold prayers as insinuated by the Police yesterday when they denied the party to hold thanksgiving prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

A group of clergymen had organized a thanksgiving interdenominational prayers service that was schedule to take place at the Cathedral of the Holy cross church but two hours before the event the police cancelled it and sent police officers in riot gear to surround the premises and block any one coming for the event.

Zambia

Germany Gives Zambia 107 Million Euros Grant

GERMANY has given Zambia a grant amounting 107.5 million Euros to be injected in key areas directly contributing to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.