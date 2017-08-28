Government is targeting to develop 11 400 hectares of low-cost irrigation schemes under Public Sector Investment Programme in a bid to improve agriculture productivity levels. The development is set to increase the size of irrigable land as the country moves to produce all crops all year round. Government is also negotiating for agriculture equipment suppliers to provide $30 million worth of implements to kick start various irrigation projects in the last quarter of the year

There are also ongoing PSIP Projects in the country such as Chiduku - Tikwiri in Manicaland, Chitora in Mash East and Fuwe Panganayi in Masvingo.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made, told The Herald Business that more irrigation schemes under PSIP are needed to shield farmers from droughts.

"Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Ministry in conjunction with Environment, Water and Climate Ministry are targeting 200 hectares of irrigated land per district under PSIPs in a bid to improve productivity levels per hectare.

"The reasoning behind these low cost irrigation schemes is to help old resettlement, communal and A1 farmers to grow crops all year round and to shield them from drought," said Dr Made.

Government is pushing to move the current irrigable land of around 150 000 hectares to 300 000 hectares of land under irrigation in the next three years.

Of the irrigable land 50 000 ha is under sugar estates and the remaining 100 000 ha comprises of: A1 and A2 farming sectors, small holder and communal sectors, large private sectors and Arda estates.

Having secured $6 million from Spain, the country is negotiating for a further $60 million facility to procure more and bigger irrigation equipment from other European countries.

Low cost irrigation equipment continued to be supported through the good cordial relations that Zimbabwe has with China, Russia, India, Spain, Brazil and Belarus.

Dr Made said irrigation facilities will be extended to every strategic crop and livestock as part of efforts to achieve the desired results in all areas of the supply chain.

Of the Brazil irrigation scheme $98 million facility, Government has already developed $69 million irrigation schemes across the country.

The programme is mainly benefiting A1 and communal farmers to enhance their tonnage per hectare.

The Brazilian irrigation scheme facility has since been extended to mission schools, churches and prisons, among other institutions under phase two of the programme as the food security net is cast wider.

"We have extended the irrigation programme to institutions such as prisons, churches and mission schools, among others so that they can be able to sufficiently provide food for their people and the surrounding communities.

"We have discovered that some institutions do not have adequate food supplies so instead of waiting for the State or any other organisations to provide food to them, they can grow their crops all year round under the irrigation scheme.

"Brazil irrigation scheme also supports the school feeding scheme by providing irrigation equipment that will see most schools giving their children a balanced diet.

"Under this scheme, schools will not only grow maize but also beans and fruits so that children can eat balanced meals. This will improve level of concentration and attendance among school children as food will be in abundance."

Further, disbursements under the facility are conditional upon utilisation and repayments by benefiting farmers.