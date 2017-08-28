South Africa: Op-Ed - Has the National Health Insurance Process Been Captured?

28 August 2017

Op-Ed - Has the National Health Insurance Process Been Captured?

Barely a week after gazetting the latest White Paper as a policy document the National Department of Health abandoned its commitment to principles of equity and human rights when it gazetted a set of seven "institutions, bodies and commissions" to take the National Health Insurance process forward with no apparent effort to inform key stakeholders -- even some who had made important submissions to the Green and White Papers. This begs the question: Are we having to confront another example of corporate state capture? By LOUIS REYNOLDS.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has undertaken an ambitious project to achieve universal access to health care for all who live in South Africa through a National Health Insurance (NHI). Three key principles form the foundation of the NHI:

"Firstly, that it is a Constitutional right that the public has access to affordable and acceptable quality health services; secondly, that it is the responsibility of the State to ensure the progressive realisation of the right to health for all South Africans that is premised on the objective of universal coverage; and thirdly, that it is important for health services to be funded in an equitable manner that promotes social solidarity". (Government Gazette...

