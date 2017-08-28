Namibia: Ex-Koevoets Still Benefit Without Veterans' Status

Namibian War Veterans Trust (Namvet) president Frans Jabulani yesterday said former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) and ex-Koevoet soldiers benefit in other ways, despite not being recognised as war veterans by the Namibian government.

Jabulani's said this after President Hage Geingob reiterated government's stance that former SWATF and Koevoet members do not deserve war veterans' status.

Geingob said this when he addressed the 51st Heroes' Day commemoration at Oshakati on Saturday, adding that ex-Koevoet and former SWATF members were paid by the apartheid government.

According to the President, the ex-Koevoets and SWATF members should direct their demands for veteran benefits to their former employer.

Unlike the former People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) combatants who fought for independence on a voluntary basis, Geingob said, former SWATF and Koevoet members fought against the aspirations of the people, and were paid salaries.

"We will never be convinced that entertaining the demands of the former Koevoet soldiers to be recognised as war veterans is constructive. They were paid by those who hired them, and will not receive compensation from the government," he said.

Geingob added that the wounds of the struggle would never go away, and that people had simply learned to live with them.

"We have learned to live with one another, regardless of the roles played during the struggle," he said.

Geingob met the former SWATF and Koevoet leaders at State House in November last year. What was discussed in that meeting has not been revealed.

The former Koevoets and SWATF members also met the parliamentary standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs earlier this year to discuss their petition on being excluded from the War Veterans Act of 2008.

The parliamentary committee is yet to announce itself on the matter.

Jabulani, however, told The Namibian yesterday that government had agreed to pay them other benefits, without conferring veterans' status.

"I want to assure my people and those sympathising with them that we will benefit in other ways, without veterans' status," he said.

Jabulani said when they met Geingob last year, the discussion revolved around how former SWATF and Koevoet members could benefit without the veterans' status.

According to Jabulani, there was a difference between the President's public statements and those said behind closed-doors, "which we had with the President".

"Why do you think we suspended our attacks on government? The benefits we are looking at are those that will sustain the livelihood of the ex-SWATF and ex-Koevoets, including medical aid and counselling," Jabulani said.

Geingob's spokesperson Albertus Aochamub yesterday confirmed that the ex-Koevoet and SWATF members would qualify for other benefits, such as state healthcare and pensions.

"Those Koevoets, however, are entitled to benefits such as the old-age grant when they reach the qualifying age, and can use state health facilities and so forth, just like all Namibians. But for the benefits reserved exclusively for our veterans of the struggle, the former Koevoets do not legally qualify for those," Aochamub said.

On Saturday, Geingob warned against divisions, saying Namibians appear to have normalised the actions of those who have been persistent, since independence, in pushing for conflict by disregarding the blanket amnesty applied to both the South African forces and Swapo's Plan.

"It appears that as a society, we are starting to accept that the defamation, degradation and disrespect of others are normal," he said.