Photo: The Nation

BEFORE AND AFTER: Starehe Member of Parliament- elect Jaguar, real name Charles Njagua.

Starehe Member of Parliament-elect Jaguar, real name Charles Njagua, has so far managed to waltz his way into the hearts of city residents as he starts to take his responsibility as a legislator.

But with the job that he ‘cried’ for and managed to win comes some expectations from the public.

The Kigeugeu hit maker, in efforts to live up to these prospects, has already changed his wardrobe. He has traded his casual look of t-shirts, jeans and sneakers to formal clothes.