28 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tourist Dies of Heart Attack While Hiking

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tutaleni Pinehas

A police helicopter was used on Friday to retrieve the body of a South African, who is suspected to have died of a heart attack, from the Fish River Canyon near the Ai-Ais resort.

//Karas police regional commander Rudolf Isaak said the deceased had collapsed and died after going on a hiking trip with eight other tourists in the canyon.

"We suspect the tourist died from a heart attack," the top police officer said.

He added that an investigation into the circumstances of the tourist's death continues. Isaak declined to give further details about the deceased, saying the next of kin had not yet been notified of the death.

Officers, with the aid of a helicopter, retrieved the tourist's body from the canyon.

Ai-Ais resort is a lodge at the canyon in southern Namibia, and is situated at the end of the five-day Fish River Canyon hiking trail.

Daytime temperatures from May to August range between 20-25 degrees Celsius in the canyon.

However, it can get extremely hot and reach 40 degrees Celsius at midday.

Namibia

Brave Warriors Coach Isaacs Satisfied After Victory

Brave Gladiators coach Brian Isaacs expressed satisfaction with their 3-2 victory against Swaziland on Saturday, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.