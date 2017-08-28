Namibia: Tourist Dies of Heart Attack While Hiking

A police helicopter was used on Friday to retrieve the body of a South African, who is suspected to have died of a heart attack, from the Fish River Canyon near the Ai-Ais resort.

//Karas police regional commander Rudolf Isaak said the deceased had collapsed and died after going on a hiking trip with eight other tourists in the canyon.

"We suspect the tourist died from a heart attack," the top police officer said.

He added that an investigation into the circumstances of the tourist's death continues. Isaak declined to give further details about the deceased, saying the next of kin had not yet been notified of the death.

Officers, with the aid of a helicopter, retrieved the tourist's body from the canyon.

Ai-Ais resort is a lodge at the canyon in southern Namibia, and is situated at the end of the five-day Fish River Canyon hiking trail.

Daytime temperatures from May to August range between 20-25 degrees Celsius in the canyon.

However, it can get extremely hot and reach 40 degrees Celsius at midday.