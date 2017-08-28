Rwanda: Meddy On Returning Home, Music and Love Life

"I have performed in several concerts around the world but this is the biggest that ever happened in my life. Being a Rwandan singer and performing before the biggest crowd in my country, is a big deal.

I'm so excited and ready because I waited for seven years and here I am," were U.S based singer, Meddy's words when asked to describe his return back home.

Together with his counterpart, The Ben, Meddy left Rwanda in 2010, unexpectedly, something that left their fans disappointed and skeptical about their return. This to him was a mistake that eventually turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"When you are young, you do lots of crazy things, and I am no exception.Being here the whole time, I didn't realize how much it meant to be home but I guess when something is taken away from you that is when you realize the value of it."

"Being away, however, made me want to do more and come back as a better singer for the sake of my career. We somehow managed to make it work with the help of the Rwandan government and fans who supported us," he says.

The experience working abroad, he reveals, enabled him grow up career wise, "off course with the help of the musical team and the fans that support us, right from zero to 100%, with the presence of social media."

Besides music, the singer has been pursuing a course in Business and Actuarial science. He intends to put those skills to good use.

"We are starting a group of entrepreneurs, one of the other reasons that I am here, is because we want to publicize our entrepreneur plans. Music however is the main reason why I am here," he emphasizes.

Fellow singer, The Ben, made his first come back in December last year at one of the biggest concerts in the country, the East African party and returned this year to perform at the just concluded 'KwitaIzina' Gala Dinner.

"Ben being my friend, we support each other and I'm proud of him. Somehow I knew that this would happen but I did not know when. I was always working towards that vision, to come home," he says about The Ben's home coming.

Upon his return, Meddy, real names Médard Jobert Ngabo, despite owning American citizenship, proudly flaunted his Rwandan passport, a symbol of his pride for Rwanda.

"Rwanda is a smart country and its achievements make us proud and I am willing to do my best for my country," he says.

Love life

Remarkably handsome, charming and talented, the 'Ntawamusimbura' singer has captivated the hearts of many, mostly women. He reveals that being loved by women to him is a privilege, but is quick to add that he is seeing someone, but declines to give details.

"I love women because I was raised by my mother and I have grown to believe that women have good and loving hearts," he says.

Musical plans

Ngabo has managed to maintain his musical presence by releasing hit song after another and collaborating with several artists.

He reveals that his attempted collaborations with several artists including Kenya's renowned Sauti Sol and Rwanda's Christopher Muneza, were interrupted by the distance factor but promised to resume as soon as he can.

He also promised a country tour while still here, where he will perform in several places outside Kigali, before he returns home.