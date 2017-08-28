28 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Singers Among Nominees of All Africa Music Awards 2017

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
AFRIMA trophy (file photo).

Luanda — The Angolan singers Nsoki, C4 Pedro, Big Nelo and Anselmo Ralph are among nominees of the Africa Music Awards 2017, whose awarding gala will take place in Nigeria.

The Angolan singer Nsoki is nominee in four categories namely of Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music, Best Artist or group in African Electro, Video of the Year and Revelation of the Year.

The R&B singer, Anselmo Ralph, has been nominated in six categories such as Album of the Year in Africa, Best Songwriter of the year, Best Male or group in African Contemporary, Best Male Artist in Inspirational Music, Best Male Artist in Central Africa and Best Artist or Group in African R&B and Soul.

The rapper Big Nelo is contesting in the categories of Revelation of the Year, Best Artist or Group in African Hip-hop and Best Male Artist in Africa Central.

In the meantime, the other Angolan musician C4 Pedro is contesting for Best African Collaboration and Best Artist or Group in African R &B and Soul.

To the Ministry of Culture, the Angolan artists' nomination comes as a result of their hard work of releasing albums with quality in the national market and whose lyrics have educational and informative contents enough to compete in this African music award.

More on This

Ali Kiba and Nandy Nominated for Afrima Awards

Tanzania's Nandy and Alikiba are among 18 Coke Studio stars nominated for 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.