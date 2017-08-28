Angolan Singers Among Nominees of All Africa Music Awards 2017

Luanda — The Angolan singers Nsoki, C4 Pedro, Big Nelo and Anselmo Ralph are among nominees of the Africa Music Awards 2017, whose awarding gala will take place in Nigeria.

The Angolan singer Nsoki is nominee in four categories namely of Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music, Best Artist or group in African Electro, Video of the Year and Revelation of the Year.

The R&B singer, Anselmo Ralph, has been nominated in six categories such as Album of the Year in Africa, Best Songwriter of the year, Best Male or group in African Contemporary, Best Male Artist in Inspirational Music, Best Male Artist in Central Africa and Best Artist or Group in African R&B and Soul.

The rapper Big Nelo is contesting in the categories of Revelation of the Year, Best Artist or Group in African Hip-hop and Best Male Artist in Africa Central.

In the meantime, the other Angolan musician C4 Pedro is contesting for Best African Collaboration and Best Artist or Group in African R &B and Soul.

To the Ministry of Culture, the Angolan artists' nomination comes as a result of their hard work of releasing albums with quality in the national market and whose lyrics have educational and informative contents enough to compete in this African music award.