press release

The Congress of the People (COPE) is shocked to hear Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane's response to the Zim President, Robert Mugabe.

When asked why whites still wield power in RSA, Nkoana-Mashabane said it was the late President Nelson Mandela's 'fault', instead of telling Mugabe that the Republic of South Africa has since adopted a non-racial, democratic and non-sexist constitution. And that our unified nation has one PARLIAMENT that makes law for ALL the people of the Republic. It has one EXECUTIVE that manages affairs of state for ALL and,

It has one JUDICIARY that presides over all disputes that are placed before it.

By saying it was our late President's "mistake" she exposed herself as not supporting the non-racial policy of our nation and therefore, failed "to uphold " the constitution of our nation; which she swore to do!

COPE calls on the ANC to recall her with immediate effect!

As enshrined in Our constitution, South Africa belongs to all who live in it black and white. Which is the guiding principle adopted first by the Freedom Charter.

All of us must adhere to the constitution.

Signed by Mosiuoa Lekota

COPE President