28 August 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nkoana-Mashabane an Enemy of Our Non-Racial Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By President Mosiuoa Lekota

The Congress of the People (COPE) is shocked to hear Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane's response to the Zim President, Robert Mugabe.

When asked why whites still wield power in RSA, Nkoana-Mashabane said it was the late President Nelson Mandela's 'fault', instead of telling Mugabe that the Republic of South Africa has since adopted a non-racial, democratic and non-sexist constitution. And that our unified nation has one PARLIAMENT that makes law for ALL the people of the Republic. It has one EXECUTIVE that manages affairs of state for ALL and,

It has one JUDICIARY that presides over all disputes that are placed before it.

By saying it was our late President's "mistake" she exposed herself as not supporting the non-racial policy of our nation and therefore, failed "to uphold " the constitution of our nation; which she swore to do!

COPE calls on the ANC to recall her with immediate effect!

As enshrined in Our constitution, South Africa belongs to all who live in it black and white. Which is the guiding principle adopted first by the Freedom Charter.

All of us must adhere to the constitution.

Signed by Mosiuoa Lekota

COPE President

South Africa

'Cannibals' Abandon Bail Application

The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court on Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Congress of the People. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.