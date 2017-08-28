Nigeria: Maritime Operators Canvas for More Free Trade Zones

Port Harcourt — Maritime operators under the platform of Marine Club of Nigeria (MCN) have called on both the federal and Rivers State governments to allocate a navigable waterfront to the association to enable it establish a free trade zone.

The national president of the association, Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, in a chat with Daily Trust in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, said the establishment of more free trade zones in the state would stimulate economic activities as well as creation of jobs in the entire South South zone.

He said that maritime activities constituted between 68 and 80 percent of the nation's economy, stressing that the establishment of more free trade zones would decongest the Onne Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone and boost the economy.

He said "Marine Club of Nigeria is the incorporated umbrella association of professionals, practitioners and economic stakeholders of the Nigerian Maritime Economy.

"Nigerian Maritime Economy is 60 to 80% of the entire Nigerian economy. We want the establishment of more free trade zones to encourage production."