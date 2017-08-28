South Africa: Ermelo SAPS Investigate Attempted Murder After Shots Fired at Tavern

press release

The police in Ermelo are investigating a case of attempted murder after a suspect is reported to have fired shots outside a tavern on the early hours of this morning. The investigation comes after the local police were busy with patrols in Wesselton when they heard shots being fired.

As they approached the tavern, they reportedly saw a man running whilst firing shots in the direction of two vehicles parked outside the tavern. When he saw the police, he jumped into a Volkswagen Polo and fled the scene with the police in chase. The suspect failed to observe the signs and rules of the road, driving recklessly skipping robots and stop signs.

Close to a Primary School, his vehicle hit an electric pole and came to a stop, where after he jumped out and tried to run away but our alert men and women caught him. In his possession, was a pistol and live rounds? It appears as if the suspect is working for the Department of Correctional Services - it is not clear at this moment if the firearm is an official or privately owned. Police were later informed that a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to the face at the local hospital and an investigation is underway to determine if the two incidents are not related.