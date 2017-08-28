27 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ermelo SAPS Investigate Attempted Murder After Shots Fired at Tavern

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The police in Ermelo are investigating a case of attempted murder after a suspect is reported to have fired shots outside a tavern on the early hours of this morning. The investigation comes after the local police were busy with patrols in Wesselton when they heard shots being fired.

As they approached the tavern, they reportedly saw a man running whilst firing shots in the direction of two vehicles parked outside the tavern. When he saw the police, he jumped into a Volkswagen Polo and fled the scene with the police in chase. The suspect failed to observe the signs and rules of the road, driving recklessly skipping robots and stop signs.

Close to a Primary School, his vehicle hit an electric pole and came to a stop, where after he jumped out and tried to run away but our alert men and women caught him. In his possession, was a pistol and live rounds? It appears as if the suspect is working for the Department of Correctional Services - it is not clear at this moment if the firearm is an official or privately owned. Police were later informed that a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to the face at the local hospital and an investigation is underway to determine if the two incidents are not related.

South Africa

'Cannibals' Abandon Bail Application

The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court on Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.