South Africa: Three Men Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered and a Firearm Seized

press release

Three men aged between 26 and 41 years old are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates' court. They were arrested while driving a Nissan 1400 that is possible linked to ten cases related to bank followings in various areas in Cape Town.

Police followed up on information they received that the bakkie was driving from Gugulethu in the direction of Kuils River. The suspects sped off when they saw the marked police vehicle. A high speed chase ensued and the suspects' vehicle collided with the police vehicle in Kleinvlei. Three men were arrested and an unlicensed firearm was confiscated.

In another incident on 24 August 2017 police followed up on information thy received about a possible stolen Mercedes Benz that was standing in Kohn Laguma Street, Dieprivier. Upon investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen in Landsdowne in February 2017. No one has been arrested at this stage.

A Toyota Yaris that was reported stolen in Amanzimtoti was recovered in Louis Botha Avenue, Panorama on 24 August 2017. No one has been arrested at this stage. This is an on-going police investigation.

Police remain committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and to investigating all criminal conduct that endangers the safety and security of communities.

Illegal firearms are often used during gang violence and their removal from our streets boosts the police's drive to protect innocent victims.