28 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Okupe Asks Govt to Deploy 20, 000 Troops to North East

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, Dr Doyin Okupe, has asked the federal government to deploy additional 20,000 troops to the north-east region.

Okupe made the call in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He said the deployment should be done within 90 days, adding that fighter jets should be leased from "friendly nations" to boost the fight ‎against the terrorists so that it does not go beyond the lifespan of the Buhari administration.‎

Okupe also urged President Buhari not to use force in ‎tackling the various agitations in the country. ‎

‎He said President Buhari should initiate a process of addressing those grievances in a well-coordinated manner.

Okupe described the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra and restructuring as products of "genuine fears" which he said required government's attention. ‎‎

"This administration has a maximum of 16-18 months of rain free period for active construction. Government must carefully select 1 or 2 major road projects that can be completed within the next 18 months in each zone," he said.

Nigeria

Livelihood of Lagos Fishing Community Cut Off By Govt's Land Reclamation Project

For more than two months, the 376 households (about 2050 people) of Ago-Egun, a fishing community outside Bariga, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.