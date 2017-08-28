Nigeria: Okupe Asks Govt to Deploy 20, 000 Troops to North East

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, Dr Doyin Okupe, has asked the federal government to deploy additional 20,000 troops to the north-east region.

Okupe made the call in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

He said the deployment should be done within 90 days, adding that fighter jets should be leased from "friendly nations" to boost the fight ‎against the terrorists so that it does not go beyond the lifespan of the Buhari administration.‎

Okupe also urged President Buhari not to use force in ‎tackling the various agitations in the country. ‎

‎He said President Buhari should initiate a process of addressing those grievances in a well-coordinated manner.

Okupe described the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra and restructuring as products of "genuine fears" which he said required government's attention. ‎‎

"This administration has a maximum of 16-18 months of rain free period for active construction. Government must carefully select 1 or 2 major road projects that can be completed within the next 18 months in each zone," he said.