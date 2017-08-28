Namibia qualified for the knockout stages of the Africa T20 Cup for the first time after winning all three their matches in Benoni, South Africa over the weekend.

Three excellent victories against Western Province, Easterns and South Western Districts (SWD) put them at the top of Pool A and gave them passage to the semifinals which will be held on 24 September.

On Friday, Namibia stunned WP with an eight-wicket victory.

WP were restricted to 121 all out off their 20 overs, while Namibia reached the winning target for the loss of only two wickets with 10 balls to spare.

WP could never get going as Namibia's bowlers pegged them back with some disciplined and tight bowling.

At the halfway stage they had already lost five wickets for only 56 runs on the board, before their lower order batsmen led by Luke Philander started a committed comeback.

Philander went on to top score with 26 runs off 24 balls, while there were also useful contributions from Jean Strydom (17) and Michael Loubser (16).

Off spinner Bernard Scholtz was Namibia's best bowler, taking three wickets for 20 runs, while JJ Smit took 2/19.

The target was not much of a problem for Namibia as they reached the total for the loss of only two wickets.

Steven Baard and Lohan Louwrens put on 51 for the first wicket before Louwrens was out for 30 off 23 balls (4x4, 1x6), while Baard followed for 34 off 35 balls (3x4).

Jean Bredenkamp (23 not out) and Craig Williams (28 not out) took Namibia to a comfortable victory.

On Saturday, Namibia continued their assault with another comfortable victory, beating Easterns by seven wickets.

Easterns scored 149 for four wickets off their 20 overs, while Namibia reached the winning target for the loss of only three wickets.

The 18-year-old opener Lohan Louwrens was Namibia's hero with a superb innings of 76 off only 44 balls, including six fours and five sixes.

He shared a century opening wicket stand with Baard who scored 30 off 31 balls.

Craig Williams added 23 and Jean Bredenkamp 18 not out as Namibia cruised to their second victory.

In Easterns' innings, Grant Thompson top scored with 40 not out, while Sarel Burger took one wicket for 18 runs and Tangeni Lungameni 1/22.

On Sunday, Namibia recorded their third consecutive victory after beating SWD by six wickets.

Namibia restricted SWD to 104 for seven wickets off their 20 overs before reaching the victory target for the loss of four wickets.

Obus Pienaar top-scored for SWD with 39, while Sarel Burger was Namibia's best bowler with two wickets for 26 runs.

Namibia's 17-year-old spinner Petrus Burger also gave a fine display with one wicket for only 12 runs off his four overs, while Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit each took one wicket.

In Namibia's reply, Louwrens (0) and Bredenkamp (9) went cheaply, but Baard (30 off 32 balls) and Williams (36 off 29 balls) revived their innings before Frylinck (19 not out) and Gerhard Erasmus (7 not out) took them to victory.

Namibia has now qualified for the semifinals on 24 and 25 September, where they will be joined by winners of the other three pools which still need to be determined.