South Africa: Unlicensed Firearms Seized During Operation in Welkom

On 27 August 2017, an intelligence led operation was conducted with POP and K-9 members at St Helena, Welkom. One persons was arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. During the operation, several unlicensed firearms were seized at a municipal sewerage farm in St Helena, Welkom;
3x R1 rifles
1x Uzzi rifle
1x short gun
2× Revolvers
4x pistols
The following ammunition was also confiscated;
R5 - 75 round of ammunition
Revolver - 124 rounds of ammunition
9mm - 115 rounds of ammunition