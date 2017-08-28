South Africa: Unlicensed Firearms Seized During Operation in Welkom

The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court on Monday. Read more »

On 27 August 2017, an intelligence led operation was conducted with POP and K-9 members at St Helena, Welkom. One persons was arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. During the operation, several unlicensed firearms were seized at a municipal sewerage farm in St Helena, Welkom;

