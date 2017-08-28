Namibia: Nedbank Vows Not to Retrench Bankers

Nedbank Namibia managing director Lionel Matthews on Wednesday told President Hage Geingob that they will not retrench any bankers, despite the country's economic recession.

"Despite all of this rebasing, I have said this to every Nedbanker that they don't have to worry about their jobs," Mathews told Geingob when he met him at State House.

The MD said during the recession, his bank would rather focus on how to help the private sector, small businesses, individuals and government.

"As a bank and a good corporate citizen, we gear to support government, and to protect jobs from a Nedbank perspective," he stressed, adding that it is critical that the bank supports its customers.

Mathews emphasised that banks, life insurance companies and asset management companies hold government's debt. Therefore, it would be self-destructive if financial institutions reprise and rebase government debt after the Moody's downgrade earlier this month.

According to Geingob, Namibia has since independence had no debt with the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

He said the country is frugal in managing the economy.

"Our Southern African Development Community's (SADC) debt is at 40%, five percent more than the 35% of the Harambee Prosperity Plan target, which we did not meet.

"They have taken that, and now we have done something very wrong," Geingob stated, adding that he was convinced his government was moving in the right direction.

