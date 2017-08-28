South Africa: Defining Normal in a Mad World

analysis

Discussions in South Africa about stigma related to mental illness were abruptly started last year after numerous psychiatric patients in Gauteng died of negligence. Yet, the dialogue dissipated, and the events are seldom revisited. Are we just waiting for the next death for a new think piece?

Normal. Defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "Conforming to a standard; usual, typical, or expected." Synonyms include conventional, mainstream, or accustomed.

The so-called 'mentally-ill' have for centuries been classified as definitively abnormal. As Peggy A. Thoits puts it in her 2011 Social Psychology Quarterly article, "'The mentally ill' are believed to be unpredictable, irrational, dangerous, bizarre, incompetent, and unkempt, and these stereotypes have persisted and even strengthened from the 1950s to the present, along with a steady desire to keep social distance from such people, despite educational campaigns."

Today, a staggeringly high number of people are being diagnosed with some form of mental illness. According to the World Health Organisation, over 350 million people worldwide are currently diagnosed with depression, 60 million with bipolar affective disorder, and 21 million with schizophrenia and other psychoses. Whether these steep figures are a result of over-diagnosis, misdiagnosis, or are actually true is hard to say.

I...