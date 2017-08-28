28 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Kandetu Launches 'Timeless Bonds'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A book titled 'Timeless Bonds' authored by veteran media practitioner Bob Kandetu was launched on Wednesday in Windhoek.

According to the author, the book provides soft reading on Namibia and a glimpse into some of the country's trials and tribulations, while challenging some government sectors.

One such sector is education, which Kandetu said needs a reinspection of the premises upon which the planning was based.

International developments, be they political, social or economic, are also appraised in this book.

'Timeless Bonds' focuses on seven areas, namely media, sports and education matters, the business of state, profile of courage, social matters and global issues.

Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, who was the director of the evening's proceedings, remarked that it was sad that many Namibians have not told their own history, but have allowed people from outside to do so.

"I am happy that we have our own people who are writing about our issues and history," she noted.

Some of those who attended the book launch suggested that some information in the book be incorporated into the history curriculum, and be taught in Namibian schools.

Nampa

Namibia

Divisions Rock Ruling Party

The Swapo Party Youth League 6th congress at Katima Mulilo over the weekend has positioned a faction supporting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.