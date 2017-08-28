A book titled 'Timeless Bonds' authored by veteran media practitioner Bob Kandetu was launched on Wednesday in Windhoek.

According to the author, the book provides soft reading on Namibia and a glimpse into some of the country's trials and tribulations, while challenging some government sectors.

One such sector is education, which Kandetu said needs a reinspection of the premises upon which the planning was based.

International developments, be they political, social or economic, are also appraised in this book.

'Timeless Bonds' focuses on seven areas, namely media, sports and education matters, the business of state, profile of courage, social matters and global issues.

Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, who was the director of the evening's proceedings, remarked that it was sad that many Namibians have not told their own history, but have allowed people from outside to do so.

"I am happy that we have our own people who are writing about our issues and history," she noted.

Some of those who attended the book launch suggested that some information in the book be incorporated into the history curriculum, and be taught in Namibian schools.

Nampa