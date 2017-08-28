South Africa: Third Trapped Kusasalethu Miner Recovered

A third miner, trapped at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville since Friday morning, has been brought to surface.

According to the mine management on Monday, the miner succumbed to his injuries.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased. We will not rest until the other two employees have been found and brought to surface," said chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp.

Search and rescue efforts will continue to recover the remaining two trapped employees.

Initially five miners were trapped following a seismic event approximately 3 100 metres below surface on Friday morning, which resulted in a fall of ground.

One of the miners was brought to surface on Saturday afternoon while another was brought on Sunday morning.